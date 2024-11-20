Voyager Therapeutics selects VY1706 for program in Alzheimer’s Disease

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) announced that it has selected a lead development candidate, VY1706, for its tau silencing gene therapy program in Alzheimer’s disease. The Company anticipates filing an investigational new drug, IND, application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and a clinical trial application, CTA, with Health Canada for VY1706 in 2026. “The nomination of this tau silencing development candidate VY1706, along with the ongoing clinical trial of our anti-tau antibody VY7523, demonstrate our conviction that tau is an important target in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Toby Ferguson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Voyager. “We have seen third-party data indicating that both a tau antibody and a tau knockdown approach can impact tau accumulation in a human brain, and that this may correlate with clinical benefit. We will continue to assess and learn from emerging data in this field as we efficiently progress our differentiated tau antibody and tau gene therapy programs towards human proof-of-concept.”

