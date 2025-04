Voyager Therapeutics Presents New Data on Tau Silencing Gene Therapy VY1706 and Anti-Amyloid Gene Therapy at ASGCT Annual Meeting

Voyager Therapeutics presents data on tau silencing therapy VY1706 and anti-amyloid therapy at ASGCT 2025.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that it will present eight oral and poster presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy's upcoming annual meeting, focusing on its innovative gene therapies for neurological diseases, particularly Alzheimer's disease. Key highlights include an oral presentation on VY1706, a tau silencing gene therapy that has demonstrated a 73% reduction in tau mRNA in non-human primates following a single intravenous dose. Additional presentations will showcase advancements in anti-amyloid gene therapy and enhancements to Voyager's TRACER capsids, which achieve broad penetration of the blood-brain barrier. The company is looking forward to filing two Investigational New Drug applications within the year and is committed to optimizing its gene therapy platforms for better therapeutic outcomes.

Voyager Therapeutics will present significant advancements in their tau silencing gene therapy VY1706, which has achieved up to 73% knockdown of tau mRNA in non-human primates, indicating promising potential for Alzheimer's disease treatment.

The company's TRACER capsids have demonstrated efficacy by transducing between 43%-98% of neurons and 87-99% of astrocytes across brain regions following a single intravenous dose in non-human primates, showcasing their innovative approach to gene therapy.

With two Investigational New Drug (IND) applications expected this year and another next year, Voyager Therapeutics is positioned for advancements into human clinical trials, which could lead to new treatment options for neurological diseases.

Voyager Therapeutics relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which inherently carry risks and uncertainties that could result in actual outcomes differing materially from expectations, introducing potential instability in investor confidence.

There is no guarantee that the IND filings expected this year will be approved or that ongoing preclinical and clinical studies will yield positive results, which may hinder future development and funding opportunities.

The dependence on collaboration partners for some of its programs may expose Voyager to risks if these partners fail to meet their obligations, potentially impacting the overall success of Voyager's initiatives.

What is VY1706 and its significance?

VY1706 is a tau silencing gene therapy demonstrated to achieve up to 73% knockdown of tau mRNA in non-human primates.

When is the ASGCT annual meeting taking place?

The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy's 28th annual meeting is scheduled for May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans.

What advancements are presented by Voyager Therapeutics?

Voyager is presenting advancements in anti-tau and anti-amyloid gene therapies as well as improvements in capsid development.

What is the TRACER capsid discovery platform?

The TRACER platform enables rapid discovery of novel AAV capsids for efficient gene therapy delivery to the central nervous system.

How can I access the presentations from the ASGCT meeting?

Presentations will be available on Voyager's website after the event at https://www.voyagertherapeutics.com/science-publications/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VYGR Insider Trading Activity

$VYGR insiders have traded $VYGR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VYGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALFRED SANDROCK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,231 shares for an estimated $161,017 .

. ROBIN SWARTZ (COO & CBO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,431 shares for an estimated $99,914 .

. TODD ALFRED CARTER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,909 shares for an estimated $44,276 .

. TOBY FERGUSON (Chief Medical Officer) sold 10,086 shares for an estimated $34,594

SANDELL JACQUELYN FAHEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,358 shares for an estimated $19,393

$VYGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $VYGR stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VYGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VYGR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

$VYGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VYGR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VYGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $18.0 on 11/13/2024

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging genetics to treat neurological diseases, today announced eight oral and poster presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy’s (ASGCT) 28th annual meeting taking place in New Orleans, May 13-17, 2025.





“Voyager continues to raise the bar with our TRACER capsids. In multiple studies utilizing a variety of payloads, our capsids have transduced 43%-98% of neurons and 87-99% of astrocytes broadly across brain regions following a single intravenous 3e13 vg/kg dose in non-human primates,” said Todd Carter, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Voyager Therapeutics. “Our new data at ASGCT build on our strong foundation in developing gene therapies for Alzheimer’s disease: our tau silencing gene therapy VY1706, which will be featured in an oral presentation, has previously shown up to 73% knockdown of tau mRNA in NHPs following a single IV dose of 1.3e13 vg/kg, and we will also present data from our anti-amyloid gene therapy program. Our data also feature continued enhancements such as immune evasion to potentially increase the percentage of the population who could benefit from these treatments. With two INDs expected this year and another next year, we look forward to assessing and hopefully validating the performance of our capsids in humans.”







Anti-Tau and Anti-Amyloid Gene Therapies for Alzheimer’s Disease









Oral Presentation: Intravenous delivery of VY1706, a CNS penetrant AAV gene therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, provides broad tau lowering in NHP. Rajeev Sivasankaran, Ph.D., VP, Head of Neuroscience. Thursday, May 15, 2025, 8:50 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. CT



Cross-species BBB-penetrant IV-delivered AAV gene therapy provides broad and robust CNS tau lowering in tauopathy mouse models and non-human primate (#559). Hechen Bao, Ph.D., Scientist II, Neuroscience. Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT



One-time delivery of a vectorized anti-amyloid antibody for increased and sustained CNS expression and target engagement (#541). Cassandra Retzlaff, Ph.D., Scientist II, Neuroscience. Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT













Reducing Immunogenicity and Enhancing Developability and Manufacturing of Capsids









Oral Presentation: Discovery of AAV9-derived CNS capsids evading pre-existing neutralizing antibodies. Damien Maura, Ph.D., Senior Scientist II, Capsid Discovery. Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 2:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT



Machine-learning for AAV9 mutant-capsid screening for both production and ALPL-mediated transduction efficiency (#1911). Daniel Cox, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Data Sciences. Thursday, May 15, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT



Assessment of two HEK293 cell line cloning strategies to improve AAV yield (#1954). Hung-Lun Hsu, Ph.D., Scientist II, Process Development. Thursday, May 15, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT



Enabling large-scale implementation of anion exchange chromatography for full capsid enrichment of a novel adeno-associated viral vector (#1455). Tom Elich, B.S., Senior Engineer II, Process Development. Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT



An alternative to detergent lysis: Promoting rAAV release to media by optimizing osmolality, pH and harvest timing (#1477). Christian Gagnon, M.S., Senior Associate Engineer, Process Development. Wednesday, May 14, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT











Presentations will be available on Voyager’s website at:



https://www.voyagertherapeutics.com/science-publications/



About the TRACER™ Capsid Discovery Platform







Voyager’s TRACER™ (Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell-type-specific Expression of RNA) capsid discovery platform is a broadly applicable, RNA-based screening platform that enables rapid discovery of novel AAV capsids to enable gene therapy. Voyager has leveraged TRACER to create multiple families of novel capsids that, following intravenous delivery in preclinical studies, harness the extensive vasculature of the central nervous system (CNS) to cross the blood-brain barrier and transduce a broad range of CNS regions and cell types. In cross-species preclinical studies (rodents and multiple non-human primate species), intravenous delivery of TRACER-generated capsids resulted in widespread payload expression across the CNS at relatively low doses, enabling selection of multiple development candidates in Voyager’s wholly-owned and partnered gene therapy programs for neurologic diseases.







About Voyager Therapeutics







Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit



http://www.voyagertherapeutics.com



Voyager Therapeutics







®







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “potential,” “believe,” “could,” or “continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.





For example, all statements Voyager makes regarding Voyager’s ability to advance its AAV-based gene therapy programs such as tau mRNA knock-down program with VY1706 and its anti-amyloid gene therapy program, including expectations for Voyager’s achievement of preclinical and clinical development milestones for its potential development candidates for treating Alzheimer’s disease; the potential for Voyager’s novel TRACER capsids to achieve desired results in humans, including achievement of a higher therapeutic index and increased patient eligibility to receive AAV gene therapies by immune evasion; Voyager’s expectation to advance gene therapy product candidates through IND filings under its internal and partnered programs; and the ability of Voyager’s improvements in manufacture to enable increased yields and large-scale development of AAV gene therapies are forward looking.





All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Voyager’s management that, although Voyager believes such forward-looking statements to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Voyager expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the expectations and decisions of regulatory authorities; the timing, initiation, conduct and outcomes of Voyager’s preclinical and clinical studies; the availability of data from clinical trials; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates under collaborations; the success of Voyager’s product candidates; the willingness and ability of Voyager's collaboration partners to meet obligations under collaboration agreements with Voyager; the continued development of Voyager’s technology platforms, including Voyager’s TRACER platform and its non-viral platform technology; Voyager’s scientific approach and program development progress, and the restricted supply and increased costs of critical research components; the development by third parties of capsid identification platforms that may be competitive to Voyager’s TRACER capsid discovery platform; Voyager’s ability to create and protect intellectual property rights associated with the TRACER capsid discovery platform, the capsids identified by the platform, and development candidates for Voyager’s pipeline programs; the possibility or the timing of Voyager’s receipt of program reimbursement, development or commercialization milestones, option exercise, and other payments under Voyager’s existing licensing or collaboration agreements; the ability of Voyager to negotiate and complete licensing or collaboration agreements with other parties on terms acceptable to Voyager and the third parties; the success of programs controlled by third-party collaboration partners in which Voyager retains a financial interest; the ability to attract and retain talented directors, employees, and contractors; and the sufficiency of Voyager’s cash resources to fund its operations and pursue its corporate objectives.





These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Voyager’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in the press release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Voyager undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise this information or any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contacts







Trista Morrison, NACD.DC,



tmorrison@vygr.com







Investors: Sarah McCabe,



smccabe@jpa.com







Media: Brooke Shenkin,



brooke@scientpr.com





