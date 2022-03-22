Voyager Therapeutics Names Alfred Sandrock, Jr CEO, Succeeding Michael Higgins

(RTTNews) - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR), a gene therapy company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Alfred Sandrock, Jr. as chief executive officer. Sandrock succeeds Michael Higgins, who served as interim CEO since June 2021, and continues to serve as Chairman of the Voyager Board of Directors.

Sandrock was appointed to the Voyager Board of Directors in February 2022, following 23 years at Biogen where he identified and developed novel therapies for a variety of serious diseases.

He served as chief medical officer at Biogen and was ultimately appointed head of research and development.

Higgins said, "His success pioneering the development of numerous innovative neurological treatments, and particularly, his skill in advancing promising candidates from early-stage research toward clinical proof of concept, is perfectly suited for Voyager. He is the ideal leader to amplify the impact of our proprietary TRACERTM AAV capsids that we believe can overcome many of the limitations of first-generation AAV gene therapy and create meaningful therapeutics for patients."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.