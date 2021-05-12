Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) First-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) recently reported its quarterly numbers. It looks like a moderately negative result overall with revenues falling 10% short of analyst estimates at US$6.5m. Statutory losses were US$0.58 per share, roughly in line with what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:VYGR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from seven analysts covering Voyager Therapeutics is for revenues of US$25.0m in 2021, implying a stressful 84% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$2.41 in 2021, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$36.4m and US$2.56 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated losses the business will incur.

There was no major change to the US$10.06average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Voyager Therapeutics at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 92% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 61% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Voyager Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$10.06, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Voyager Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Voyager Therapeutics (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

