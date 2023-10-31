Voyager Therapeutics (FRA:VT6) Price Target Increased by 68.02% to 12.68

The average one-year price target for Voyager Therapeutics (FRA:VT6) has been revised to 12.68 / share. This is an increase of 68.02% from the prior estimate of 7.55 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.27 to a high of 17.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.22% from the latest reported closing price of 6.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Therapeutics. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VT6 is 0.05%, a decrease of 78.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.10% to 27,223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,852K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,624K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,524K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VT6 by 53.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,345K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares, representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VT6 by 90.75% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,292K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing an increase of 38.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VT6 by 137.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,230K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing an increase of 26.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VT6 by 325.51% over the last quarter.

