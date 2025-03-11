VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $VYGR Reports Quarterly Earnings

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS ($VYGR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of -$0.59 per share, missing estimates of -$0.37 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $6,280,000, missing estimates of $16,908,621 by $-10,628,621.

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $VYGR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VYGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALFRED SANDROCK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,346 shares for an estimated $123,682 .

. ROBIN SWARTZ (COO & CBO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,431 shares for an estimated $99,914 .

. SANDELL JACQUELYN FAHEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,357 shares for an estimated $54,307 .

. TODD ALFRED CARTER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,909 shares for an estimated $44,276.

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

