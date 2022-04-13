Voyager Therapeutics Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) shares are adding more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a positive trend since Tuesday. There were no corporate announcements on the day to support the stock uptrend.

Currently, shares are at $8.49, up 5.44 percent from the previous close of $8.05 on a volume of 194,833. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.46-$9.74 on average volume of 658,76.

