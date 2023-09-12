Voyager Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VYGR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VYGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.79, changing hands as low as $8.77 per share. Voyager Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VYGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VYGR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.77 per share, with $14.3398 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.87.

