Voyager Therapeutics Appoints Toby Ferguson As Chief Medical Officer

March 13, 2024 — 07:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) announced the appointment of Toby Ferguson as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective March 25, 2024. Ferguson most recently served as Vice President, Head of Neuromuscular Development Unit at Biogen, Inc.

Joining Biogen in 2013, Ferguson held positions of increasing responsibility, including as Medical Director, Senior Medical Director, Executive Medical Director, and culminating his time at Biogen as Vice President, Head of Neuromuscular Development Unit.

During his tenure, Ferguson built and developed teams focused on neuromuscular and movement disorders, overseeing strategy for these areas across Biogen R&D.

Prior to joining Biogen, Ferguson was Assistant Professor of Neurology, Shriners Pediatric Research Center and Temple University School of Medicine.

