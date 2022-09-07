Voyager Therapeutics Appoints Peter Pfreundschuh As CFO

(RTTNews) - Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR), a gene therapy and neuroscience firm, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Peter Pfreundschuh as Chief Financial Officer, and Todd Carter as Chief Scientific Officer, with effect from September 19.

Pfreundschuh has previously served as CFO of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. and prior to joining Frequency, he had worked as CFO, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary for UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Carter is a neuroscientist with over 20 years of experience in the life science industry. His work has been cited in over 20 key research publications on neurological indications. He most recently served as Voyager's Senior Vice President of Research.

