Voyager Technologies Sets Price Range For IPO As Spacetech Funding Takes Off

Space and defense company Voyager Technologies on Monday said it plans to sell 11 million shares at a price range of $26 and $29 in its upcoming public offering. The news comes at a time when investors have been pouring money into the sector. If Voyager’s move to the public markets proves successful, this could further boost the space (pun intended). Denver-based Voyager will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol VOYG. The company initially filed its confidential paperwork to go public in January. If priced at the top of its proposed range, Voyager would raise $319 million in the offering. It is targeting a valuation of $1.6 billion in its listing. Founded in 2019, Voyager touts on its website that it has more than 500 customers and has completed more than 1,200 missions. In 2023, it began developing Starlab with partners such as Airbus to “develop and operate the Starlab Commercial Space Station,” according to its website. Per Crunchbase data, Voyager has raised nearly $178 million in funding from investors such as Scout Ventures, Seraphim Space, Jackson Moses, Industrious Ventures and NewSpace Capital. Global investment in the space tech industry has held steady at more than $6 billion annually for the past two years, with 2025 on track to deliver similar results. Funding recipients reliably include a mix of defense tech, satellite and rocket developers, and startups finding innovative use cases for geospatial data. And despite Trump administration tariffs and shifting international alignments, the rise of geospatial AI, and heightened public market volatility, there appears to still be quite a bit of investor demand, per a recent report from venture firm Space Capital. “Anecdotally, with over a decade of experience investing in this category, I can say with confidence that we have never seen stronger investor demand,” Chad Anderson, Space Capital’s managing partner, told Crunchbase News earlier this year. So far this year, investors have already put $3.4 billion into spacetech startups, per Crunchbase data. That includes $300 million announced on Tuesday for Impulse Space, a Redondo Beach, California-based startup that’s developing what are known as “space tugs,” or orbital spacecraft that pull satellites into more precise locations in space.

Related Crunchbase Pro query:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.