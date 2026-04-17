Voyager Technologies, Inc. (VOYG) Soars 8.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (VOYG) shares ended the last trading session 8.8% higher at $32.54. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Voyager Technologies is strengthening its position in the commercial space sector through its latest agreement with NASA for the seventh Private Astronaut Mission to the International Space Station. The VOYG-1 mission supports NASA’s plan to shift low-Earth orbit operations to private companies, allowing Voyager to play a larger role in providing safe, reliable and cost-effective human spaceflight services. This reflects the company’s growing importance in building infrastructure that supports both current space missions and future deep space exploration.



The company is also expanding its global presence through its VISTA science park ecosystem. Its partnership with Obuda University highlights increasing international demand for space-based research and manufacturing. The agreement provides access to research resources and collaboration opportunities with a network of companies, startups and government agencies. Together, these efforts position Voyager to benefit from the growing commercial low-Earth orbit economy while strengthening its long-term growth potential.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.71 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +69.1%. Revenues are expected to be $43.49 million, up 26% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Voyager Technologies, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 23.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VOYG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Voyager Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. One other stock in the same industry, Mercury Systems (MRCY), finished the last trading session 0.7% lower at $84.91. MRCY has returned 8.3% over the past month.

Mercury Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.06. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Mercury Systems currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.