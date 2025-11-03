Voyager Technologies, Inc. (VOYG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Voyager Technologies, Inc. (VOYG) reported revenue of $39.59 million, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.22, compared to $0 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $40.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Defense & National Security : $28.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.07 million.

: $28.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.07 million. Net Sales- Intersegment eliminations : $-0.61 million compared to the $-0.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-0.61 million compared to the $-0.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- Space Solutions: $11.69 million versus $12.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Voyager Technologies, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

