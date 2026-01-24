Voyager Stock Up 12% Post-IPO as One Fund Commits Nearly 30% of Assets

Key Points

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Technologies by 136,925 shares; the estimated trade size was $3.71 million based on average quarterly pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the Voyager Technologies position rose by approximately $1.60 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price movements.

At quarter-end, Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. held 681,748 shares of Voyager Technologies, valued at $17.82 million.

On January 23, Liberty Street Advisors disclosed a buy of 136,925 shares of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG), an estimated $3.71 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated January 23, Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. increased its holding in Voyager Technologies by 136,925 shares. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter, was approximately $3.71 million. The position's value at quarter-end increased by approximately $1.60 million, a figure reflecting both the share purchase and changes in the stock's price.

What else to know

This buy raised Voyager Technologies to 29.81% of Liberty Street Advisors, Inc.'s 13F AUM as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:BETA: $28.19 million (47.15% of AUM)

NYSE:VOYG: $17.82 million (29.8% of AUM)

NYSE:CRCL: $10.31 million (17.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:OMDA: $3.47 million (5.8% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of Voyager Technologies were priced at $34.58, up 12% from their IPO price of $31.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of January 23) $34.58 Market capitalization $2.21 billion Revenue (TTM) $157.48 million Net income (TTM) ($83.55 million)

Company snapshot

Voyager Technologies provides advanced defense systems, signal intelligence, space technology, and commercial space station services across three segments: Defense & National Security, Space Solutions, and Starlab Space Stations.

The company generates revenue through the sale and integration of defense technologies, space infrastructure, and ongoing services for commercial and government space operations.

It serves defense, national security, and space industry customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally.

Voyager Technologies is a Denver-based aerospace and defense technology company with a diversified portfolio spanning defense systems, space solutions, and commercial space station operations. The company leverages proprietary technologies in missile defense, intelligence, communications, and in-space infrastructure to address evolving needs in national security and commercial space markets. Its integrated approach and international presence position it as a differentiated provider in the aerospace and defense sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This move signals just how strongly Liberty Street Advisors views Voyager’s long-term setup. With nearly 30% of the portfolio now tied to Voyager Technologies, the fund is effectively underwriting a single thesis: defense-driven growth paired with optionality in commercial space.



Voyager’s latest quarterly release helps explain that confidence. The company posted $39.6 million in Q3 revenue, driven by 31% growth in its Defense and National Security segment, and guided full-year sales toward the high end of its $165 million to $170 million range. Meanwhile, backlog climbed to $188.6 million, offering good forward visibility for a newly public aerospace name. Just as important, Voyager exited the quarter with $413 million in cash and no debt, giving it flexibility to fund Starlab development and pursue bolt-on acquisitions without balance-sheet stress.



The concentration also fits Liberty Street’s broader profile. Its top two holdings now represent more than three-quarters of assets, suggesting a strategy built around deep research and high-conviction bets rather than broad diversification.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 24, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Omada Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.