Voyager rises after upgrade, Applied plunges after CRL: Morning Movers

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER –
- Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) up 7% after Wedbush upgraded the stock to Outperform with a price target of $11, up from $7, as a new analyst assumed coverage of the stock
LOWER –
- Applied Therapeutics (APLT) down 74% after the company received a complete response letter from the FDA for govorestat for the treatment of galactosemia that analysts called “unexpected and disappointing”
- Autodesk (ADSK) and HP Inc. (HPQ) are each fractionally lower after HSBC downgraded both stocks to Hold from Buy
