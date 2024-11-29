News & Insights

Stocks
ADSK

Voyager rises after upgrade, Applied plunges after CRL: Morning Movers

November 29, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly. 

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HIGHER –

  • Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) up 7% after Wedbush upgraded the stock to Outperform with a price target of $11, up from $7, as a new analyst assumed coverage of the stock

LOWER –

  • Applied Therapeutics (APLT) down 74% after the company received a complete response letter from the FDA for govorestat for the treatment of galactosemia that analysts called “unexpected and disappointing”
  • Autodesk (ADSK) and HP Inc. (HPQ) are each fractionally lower after HSBC downgraded both stocks to Hold from Buy

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on APLT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADSK
APLT
HPQ
VYGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.