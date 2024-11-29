Voyager rises after upgrade, Applied plunges after CRL: Morning Movers

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.

HIGHER –

Voyager Therapeutics ( VYGR) up 7% after Wedbush upgraded the stock to Outperform with a price target of $11, up from $7, as a new analyst assumed coverage of the stock

LOWER –

Applied Therapeutics ( APLT) down 74% after the company received a complete response letter from the FDA for govorestat for the treatment of galactosemia that analysts called “unexpected and disappointing”

Autodesk ( ADSK) and HP Inc. ( HPQ) are each fractionally lower after HSBC downgraded both stocks to Hold from Buy

