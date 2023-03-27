US Markets

Voyager Digital's sale to Binance.US halted by district court - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 27, 2023 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - A federal judge has granted the U.S. government's request to temporarily halt Voyager Digital's bankruptcy plan, putting the crypto lender's proposed sale to Binance.US on hold, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing court papers.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

