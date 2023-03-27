Voyager Digital's sale to Binance.US halted by district court - Bloomberg News

March 27 (Reuters) - A federal judge has granted the U.S. government's request to temporarily halt Voyager Digital's bankruptcy plan, putting the crypto lender's proposed sale to Binance.US on hold, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing court papers.

