Voyager Digital Takes System Offline Following Cyberattack

Publicly traded digital-asset brokerage Voyager Digital (OTC: VYGYF) was forced to take its system offline on Monday after a cyberattack compromised the exchange system.

In a series of tweets, the Canada-based firm apologized and informed customers its domain name system (DNS) server was compromised but has since been recovered.

“Unfortunately, I was faced with a tough choice today. We were alerted by our tracking system, and we decided to take the system offline. Safety and security of customer assets and information is paramount. I appreciate all the support of the community as we work through this,” tweeted Steve Ehrlich, co-founder, and CEO of Voyager.

Voyager reassured its customers that no funds or personal information were compromised but warned it will take 24 hours to get its app back online again.

