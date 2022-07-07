Voyager Digital Plans To Apply To CSE To Transition Trading Of Its Shares To CSE From TSX

(RTTNews) - Voyager Digital Ltd. (VOYG.TO, VYGVF.PK) said Thursday that it plans to apply to the Canadian Securities Exchange or the "CSE" to transition the trading of its common shares to the CSE from the TSX.

The company noted that it has given notice to the Toronto Stock Exchange or the "TSX" that the company will voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX.

The action is being taken by the company in response to the TSX notifying the company that the TSX would be conducting a review of the eligibility for continued listing on TSX of the Company's common shares as a result of the company and its main operating subsidiaries filing voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York.

Due to the review, trading in Voyager shares has been suspended by the TSX. Voyager has also been notified that, due to its bankruptcy filing, the company no longer qualifies for the OTCQX International. Effective Thursday, shares will trade on the OTC Pink Sheets. However, due to the TSX trading halt and delisting review, shares are also halted on the OTC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.