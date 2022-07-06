Voyager Digital Files For Chapter 11 Protection - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Voyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF.OB, VOYG.TO) said that the company and its main operating subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York.

The company continues to evaluate all strategic alternatives to maximize value for stakeholders.

The company noted that it has more than $110 million of cash and owned crypto assets on hand, which will provide liquidity to support day-to-day operations during the Chapter 11 process, in addition to more than $350 million of cash held in the For Benefit of Customers account at Metropolitan Commercial Bank.

Voyager also has about $1.3 billion of crypto assets on its platform, plus claims against Three Arrows Capital of more than $650 million.

