Voyager Digital Back Online After Cyberattack

Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich (right) with Robert Dykes of Caspian at Consensus 2019

Publicly traded digital-asset brokerage Voyager Digital (OTC: VYGYF) was forced to take its system offline on Monday after a cyberattack compromised the exchange system.

  • In a series of tweets, the Canada-based firm apologized and informed customers its domain name system (DNS) server was compromised but has since been recovered.
  • “Unfortunately, I was faced with a tough choice today. We were alerted by our tracking system, and we decided to take the system offline. Safety and security of customer assets and information is paramount. I appreciate all the support of the community as we work through this,” tweeted Steve Ehrlich, co-founder and CEO of Voyager.
  • Voyager reassured its customers no funds or personal information were compromised but warned it will take 24 hours to get its app back online again.
  • The brokerage announced its app is now back online Tuesday morning and the ‘vast majority’ of users have access. Trading is expected to resume shortly afterward.
  • Voyager also recommends users change their password as a safety precaution and use a 2FA with an authenticator app.

