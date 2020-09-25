Cryptocurrencies

Voyager CEO Says Revenue Growth Accelerates 8-Fold as DeFi Trading Surges

Voyager Digital CEO Steve Ehrlich. (CoinDesk)

The super-charged trajectory of the cryptocurrency industry is translating to faster growth at the publicly traded digital-asset brokerage Voyager Digital, where revenue this quarter is tracking at an eightfold increase over the prior 12 monthsÃ¢ÂÂ average pace.ÃÂ 

Voyager CEO Steve Ehrlich told CoinDesk in a Zoom interview that the companyÃ¢ÂÂs on pace for revenue of about $2 million during the fiscal first quarter that ends Sept. 30. That compares with $1.1 million during the fiscal year that ended in June.

The companyÃ¢ÂÂs shares, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, have rallied about 250% year, far surpassing the 49% year-to-date gains for the largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC), and 169% for No. 2 ether (ETH).ÃÂ 

Ehrlich said in the interview that heÃ¢ÂÂs perfectly happy having investors buy VoyagerÃ¢ÂÂs shares as a play on the cryptocurrency industryÃ¢ÂÂs growth. Stockholders, he said, donÃ¢ÂÂt have to delve into the nuances of individual tokens, given the industryÃ¢ÂÂs notorious history of extreme price volatility.ÃÂ ÃÂ 

Ã¢ÂÂYouÃ¢ÂÂre getting access to the digital crypto markets but youÃ¢ÂÂre getting it through a publicly traded company that is trading on behalf of their customers,Ã¢ÂÂ Ehrlich said.ÃÂ 

Ehrlich said some of VoyagerÃ¢ÂÂs growth in the quarter has come from investors seeking quick gains from the fast-moving arena of decentralized finance, or DeFi, where programmers are using blockchain technology to build automated networks for lending and trading. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a business that aspiresÃÂ  to challenge traditional Wall Street firms with a cheaper and potentially more equitable model.

But he acknowledged that the DeFi tokens can be complicated and require Ã¢ÂÂeducationÃ¢ÂÂ efforts. The tokens often represent little-tested projects in hardly-established markets. Prices for Kyber NetworkÃ¢ÂÂs KNC token, traded on Voyager, have plunged 41% in the past month, though theyÃ¢ÂÂre still roughly five times where they started the year.ÃÂ 

Ã¢ÂÂWe saw people kind of reallocate a little bit out of the DeFi and a couple other tokensÃ¢ÂÂ amid a sell-off in the sector this week, he said.ÃÂ 

Ehrlich said Voyager has no plans to put any of the companyÃ¢ÂÂs corporate treasury into cryptocurrencies. Such a move was announced recently by publicly traded Microstrategy, which said it steered at least $425 million into bitcoin.ÃÂ 

Ã¢ÂÂOur investors want us to be that agency broker,Ã¢ÂÂ Ehrlich said. Ã¢ÂÂThey want us to be the one that executes the trade in microseconds for customers, not making bets on coins one way or another.Ã¢ÂÂ

He added that he has encouraged some corporate executives wary of following MicrostrategyÃ¢ÂÂs bitcoin play to consider converting their cash into USD CoinÃ¢ÂÂs dollar-linked USDC stablecoins, which can be deposited at Voyager for a 9.5% interest rate.ÃÂ 

