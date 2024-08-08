Voyager Acquisition Corp. Prices IPO Of 22 Mln Units At $10.00/unit

(RTTNews) - Voyager Acquisition Corp. (VACHU) said it has priced its initial public offering of 22 million units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol "VACHU" beginning August 9, 2024. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "VACH" and "VACHW", respectively.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.30 million units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on August 12, 2024.

