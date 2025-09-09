VOYA vs. BWIN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Insurance - Life Insurance stocks have likely encountered both Voya Financial (VOYA) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Voya Financial has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while The Baldwin Insurance Group has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that VOYA likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BWIN has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

VOYA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.76, while BWIN has a forward P/E of 19.41. We also note that VOYA has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BWIN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04.

Another notable valuation metric for VOYA is its P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BWIN has a P/B of 3.66.

These metrics, and several others, help VOYA earn a Value grade of B, while BWIN has been given a Value grade of D.

VOYA has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than BWIN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that VOYA is the superior option right now.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.