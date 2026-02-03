Voya (VOYA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Voya Financial (VOYA) reported $316 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 81.6%. EPS of $1.94 for the same period compares to $1.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $332.41 million, representing a surprise of -4.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total AUM and AUA - Retirement : $796.51 billion versus $795.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $796.51 billion versus $795.27 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Client Assets - Retirement - Full Service : $281.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $284.85 billion.

: $281.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $284.85 billion. Client Assets - Retirement - Recordkeeping : $446.99 billion versus $441.68 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $446.99 billion versus $441.68 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Client Assets - Retirement - Total Defined Contribution : $728.01 billion compared to the $726.52 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $728.01 billion compared to the $726.52 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Net investment income : $591 million compared to the $529.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.

: $591 million compared to the $529.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year. Revenues- Fee income : $633 million compared to the $655.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.

: $633 million compared to the $655.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year. Revenues- Premiums : $738 million versus $791.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $738 million versus $791.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management- Total : $290 million compared to the $260.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.

: $290 million compared to the $260.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management- Fee income : $250 million compared to the $248.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

: $250 million compared to the $248.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment Management- Net investment income and net gains (losses) : $7 million compared to the $7.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.

: $7 million compared to the $7.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate- Net investment income and net gains (losses) : $5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.5%.

: $5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.5%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate- Total: $6 million versus $5.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change.

Here is how Voya performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Voya have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

