Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.014 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that PPR the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.27, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPR was $4.27, representing a -17.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.19 and a 44.75% increase over the 52 week low of $2.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

