Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.007 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -36.36% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.58, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPR was $4.58, representing a -2.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.71 and a 18.65% increase over the 52 week low of $3.86.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PPR as a top-10 holding:

Exchange Listed Funds Trust (CEFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CEFS with an increase of 5.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PPR at 0.03%.

