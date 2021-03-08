Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.011 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -8.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.62, the dividend yield is 2.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPR was $4.62, representing a -6.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.93 and a 56.61% increase over the 52 week low of $2.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.