Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.014 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PPR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPR was $4.42, representing a -14.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.19 and a 49.83% increase over the 52 week low of $2.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPR Dividend History page.

