Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.012 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.58, the dividend yield is 3.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPR was $4.58, representing a -11.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.19 and a 55.25% increase over the 52 week low of $2.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

