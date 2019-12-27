Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.99, the dividend yield is 5.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPR was $4.99, representing a -0.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.01 and a 11.38% increase over the 52 week low of $4.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.