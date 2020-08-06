Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.014 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -6.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.38, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPR was $4.38, representing a -15.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.19 and a 48.47% increase over the 52 week low of $2.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.