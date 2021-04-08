Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.011 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -26.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.69, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PPR was $4.69, representing a -0.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.70 and a 23.1% increase over the 52 week low of $3.81.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PPR Dividend History page.

