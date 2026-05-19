VOYA Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA closed at $81.39 on Monday, near its 52-week high of $84.00. This proximity underscores investor confidence and indicates further price appreciation. The stock is trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of $73.57 and $73.75, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.



With a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.2 million.



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VOYA is an Outperformer

Shares of Voya Financial have gained 9.2% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s growth of 3.9% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s return of 9%. The Finance sector has declined 1% in the said time period.



Voya Financial has outperformed its peers, including Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA, Primerica, Inc. PRI and Brighthouse Financial, Inc BHF. Shares of RGA and PRI have gained 5.6% and 8.6%, respectively, while BHF stock has lost 3.3% in the year-to-date period.



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VOYA Shares are Affordable

Voya Financial shares are trading at a price-to-book value of 1.16X, lower than the Zacks Life Insurance industry average of 2.01X, the Finance sector’s 4.28X and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 8.08X. Its pricing, at a discount to the industry average, gives a better entry point to investors. The stock has a Value Score of A. This style score helps find the most attractive value stocks.



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VOYA’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Voya Financial’s 2026 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 9%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.36 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.1%.



The consensus estimate for 2027 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 16.7% and 6.1%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.



Earnings have grown 8.8% in the past five years, better than the industry average of 6.4%. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 11.5%.

Average Target Price for VOYA Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 11 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $87.91 per share. The average suggests a potential 7.94% upside from the last closing price.



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Factors Acting in Favor of VOYA

VOYA’s earnings are driven by its solid segmental performances across Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits segments. These businesses reflect higher-growth, capital-light and higher-return units, boasting the company’s solid presence in the market.



The Retirement segment is steadily witnessing significant growth on the back of higher revenues reflecting onboarded OneAmerica assets, favorable market impacts, higher alternative investment income and active portfolio management, positive defined contribution flows, as well as disciplined management of spend. Given continued commercial momentum, margins remain above the long-term targets. This, in turn, should drive higher fee income, strong spread income and prudent management of spend.



The Investment Management segment should benefit from higher investment capital returns, primarily driven by overall market performance, higher fee-based revenues benefiting from strong commercial momentum and favorable market impacts and disciplined management of spend.



VOYA is constantly taking strategic steps to ramp up growth in its Investment Management segment. Voya Financial and Allianz Global Investors inked a long-term strategic partnership that added scale and diversification to Voya Investment Management.



The Employee Benefits segment of the insurer is likely to benefit from unfavorable Stop Loss claim development in the prior period, which did not repeat, and a smaller block of business in the current period, lower premium-driven expenses, disciplined management of spend, higher alternative investment income and active portfolio management.



The company’s capital levels remain strong. In the first quarter of 2026, VOYA continued to deliver a return on equity above 18% and generated approximately $200 million of excess capital, returning that same amount to shareholders through repurchases and dividends. As of March 31, 2026, the estimated combined RBC ratio was 396%.

VOYA’s Capital Deployment

Operational excellence has been helping the company deploy capital to enhance shareholders’ value. As of March 31, 2026, the aggregate amount remaining under the company's share repurchase authorization was $413. In the first quarter of 2026, VOYA returned approximately $200 million of capital to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends, and also executed an additional $150 million of share repurchases in the second quarter, underscoring the durability of the cash generation. VOYA's ability to consistently repurchase shares allows it to increase dividends each year while maintaining a payout ratio of approximately 20%. Importantly, these returns have been balanced with ongoing investment in business to enhance customer and client outcomes and support future business growth.

Risks

However, the life insurer has been experiencing increased expenses due to higher policyholder benefits, interest credited to contract owner account balances, operating costs, and interest expenses. If the company does not strive to generate revenue growth greater than the magnitude of the increase in expenses, the margin will continue to erode.

Conclusion

Voya Financial is well-positioned for growth on improved investment income, higher average equity markets and positive net flows, favorable retention, as well as strategic partnerships. It should continue to benefit from financial flexibility and effective capital deployment.



Voya Financial should continue to benefit from impressive dividend history, solid growth projections, optimistic analyst sentiment and attractive valuations. It is, therefore, wise to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.