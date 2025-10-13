VOYA or BWIN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Life Insurance sector might want to consider either Voya Financial (VOYA) or The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Voya Financial has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while The Baldwin Insurance Group has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This means that VOYA's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

VOYA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.24, while BWIN has a forward P/E of 17.25. We also note that VOYA has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BWIN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92.

Another notable valuation metric for VOYA is its P/B ratio of 1.1. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BWIN has a P/B of 3.25.

Based on these metrics and many more, VOYA holds a Value grade of B, while BWIN has a Value grade of D.

VOYA has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than BWIN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that VOYA is the superior option right now.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.