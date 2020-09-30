Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IRR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that IRR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.41, the dividend yield is 12.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRR was $2.41, representing a -43.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.25 and a 78.52% increase over the 52 week low of $1.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IRR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.