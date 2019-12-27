Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IRR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -52.47% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.23, the dividend yield is 7.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRR was $4.23, representing a -23.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.56 and a 19.15% increase over the 52 week low of $3.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IRR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.