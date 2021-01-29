Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IID prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that IID has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IID was $5.27, representing a -3.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.44 and a 109.13% increase over the 52 week low of $2.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IID Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

