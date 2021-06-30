Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.229 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IDE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that IDE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13, the dividend yield is 7.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IDE was $13, representing a -6.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.90 and a 50.12% increase over the 52 week low of $8.66.

IDE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IDE Dividend History page.

