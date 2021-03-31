Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.229 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IDE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that IDE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IDE was $12.38, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.38 and a 68.89% increase over the 52 week low of $7.33.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IDE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

