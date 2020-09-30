Dividends
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.229 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IDE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that IDE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.5, the dividend yield is 9.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IDE was $9.5, representing a -19.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.87 and a 47.74% increase over the 52 week low of $6.43.

