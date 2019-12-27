Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.229 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IDE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75.89% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.8, the dividend yield is 7.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IDE was $11.8, representing a -7.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.82 and a 10.18% increase over the 52 week low of $10.71.

