Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund said on September 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of October 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of October 3, 2023 will receive the payment on October 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.56%, the lowest has been 5.88%, and the highest has been 14.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDE is 0.06%, an increase of 22.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.97% to 3,907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 881K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing an increase of 19.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDE by 73.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 323K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing a decrease of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDE by 796.46% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDE by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDE by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, more than $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a "Best Places to Work" by Pensions and Investments magazine.

