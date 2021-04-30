Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IGD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that IGD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.89, the dividend yield is 8.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGD was $5.89, representing a -0.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.93 and a 28.94% increase over the 52 week low of $4.57.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IGD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IGD as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY)

Exchange Listed Funds Trust (CEFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 14.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IGD at 2.52%.

