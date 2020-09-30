Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IGD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that IGD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.92, the dividend yield is 9.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGD was $4.92, representing a -22.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.37 and a 29.82% increase over the 52 week low of $3.79.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

