Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IGD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that IGD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.08, the dividend yield is 9.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGD was $5.08, representing a -20.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.43 and a 34.04% increase over the 52 week low of $3.79.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

