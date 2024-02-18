Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund said on February 15, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 1, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $5.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.38%, the lowest has been 7.55%, and the highest has been 12.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=193).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGD is 0.06%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 25,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 2,978K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares, representing an increase of 24.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGD by 21.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,608K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,254K shares, representing a decrease of 24.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGD by 80.46% over the last quarter.

Capital Investment Advisors holds 2,517K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGD by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,854K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares, representing a decrease of 19.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGD by 31.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGD by 92.00% over the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, over $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a "Best Places to Work" by Pensions and Investments magazine.

