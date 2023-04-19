Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.60%, the lowest has been 7.55%, and the highest has been 13.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.28 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 11.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGD is 0.07%, an increase of 43.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 21,891K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wetherby Asset Management holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 315K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 2K shares.

Ahrens Investment Partners holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AAHYX - Thrivent Diversified Income Plus Fund holds 34K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, over $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With more than 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a "Best Places to Work" by Pensions and Investments magazine.

