Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.197 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that IGA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGA was $9.52, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.53 and a 36% increase over the 52 week low of $7.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.