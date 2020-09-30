Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.197 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that IGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.35, the dividend yield is 9.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGA was $8.35, representing a -23.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.93 and a 39.16% increase over the 52 week low of $6.00.

