Voya Financial's Preferred Stock, Series B Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

December 07, 2022 — 02:11 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Voya Financial Inc's 5.35% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: VOYA.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $22.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.10% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VOYA.PRB was trading at a 10.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.99% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for VOYA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Voya Financial Inc's 5.35% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B:

VOYA.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Voya Financial Inc's 5.35% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: VOYA.PRB) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VOYA) are down about 1.6%.

